Chelsea’s record £70m No9 backed for success in England by Premier League legend

Alvaro Morata has been backed to succeed at Chelsea by Stamford Bridge hero Frank Lampard.

Morata signed for Chelsea for a club record £70m from Real Madrid and will be looking to make his mark in London.

The Spaniard had an underwhelming debut in the 2-1 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last week, but Lampard believes Morata will make a big impression at Chelsea.

“Being the main striker for a club like Chelsea, like Manchester United, like Real Madrid, like Barcelona, brings a lot to it,” Lampard said, as reported in the Daily Star.

“That’s the pressure he probably hasn’t had. I know he was at Juventus but I don’t think he was ever completely their No1 striker. At Real Madrid, certainly, he was in and out, so the main pressure for Morata is to say, ‘Here I am, I’m the No.1 striker and I can take this all on'”, continued Lampard.

“I think he’s got all the tools to do that. He’s got great movement and he’s a good finisher, so he now needs to adapt to the Premier League. I do think he’s got the natural talent to come in and score the 20-plus goals that Diego Costa scored last year.”

Morata is in line to make his Premier League bow tomorrow, as Antonio Conte’s side entertain Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

