Coutinho now blames Klopp as Brazilian looks to force through dream £100m Barcelona move

Phillipe Coutinho’s stand-off with Liverpool has deepened after it emerged trouble has been brewing between the Brazilian and Jurgen Klopp for the last six months.

Coutinho made a formal transfer request this morning, shortly after Liverpool released a statement confirming they would not be selling him to Barcelona.

A member of Coutinho’s family has told Sky Sports, is unhappy with the way he has been treated by Klopp.

“Philippe has tried very hard to find an amicable solution to this situation but to no avail”, a close family member told Sky Sports News.

“He has tremendous love for the club and its fans, but like Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez have pointed out in the past, Liverpool does not let its players leave on amicable terms.”

Coutinho’s primary reason for wanting to leave Anfield is that as a Brazilian, he finds it impossible to ignore Barcelona’s interest in him.

Liverpool are likely to hold out for the highest fee they can for Coutinho, now his desire to leave has become public.

A back injury will keep Coutinho out of Liverpool’s Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim next week, ensuring his availability in the competition should Barcelona return with a third bid.