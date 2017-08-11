Jose Mourinho’s £50m key transfer in jeopardy following Premier League rival’s strong stance

Jose Mourinho’s hopes of Ivan Perisic joining Manchester United hang in the balance.

With Liverpool refusing to sell Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona, the Spanish giants are likely to turn their attentions to Croatian winger Perisic.

Mourinho has been strongly linked with a £50m move for the Inter Milan player all summer.

Yet his attempts so far have ended in frustration, despite speculation that French forward Anthony Martial could be offered in part-exchange to the Italian club.

According to the Daily Express, Barcelona have emerged as possible destination for Perisic.

Having lost Neymar to PSG, Barcelona have been frustrated by Liverpool’s refusal to sell Coutinho. The Brazilian submitted an transfer request this morning, shortly after Liverpool turned down a second bid.

Mourinho sees a wide player as the missing piece of the jigsaw as he reshapes United, and Perisic has long been linked with the club.

The Portuguese manager was realistic about his transfer plans earlier today. As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said, “I understand the reality of the numbers, and I also understand that my club, by doing 75% of what I initially asked, I think the club did very well, so I don’t think I am in a position of crying”.

United have been negotiating with Inter for some weeks, but the two clubs have failed to agree a fee.

Mourinho is likely to he frustrated if Liverpool’s strong stance on Coutinho, forces Barcelona to make a concrete offer for Perisic. Barcelona are still being linked with Borussi Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.