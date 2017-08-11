FSG have released a statement on Liverpool’s official website to confirm that they will not sell Philippe Coutinho, and that no offers will be considered.
The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants desperate to land his signature in order to replace Neymar.
However, it looks as though they’re fighting a losing battle and will now have to switch their focus elsewhere as Liverpool have reiterated their stance that they will not sell Coutinho for any amount of money this summer.
“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” the statement read.
The club’s definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes.”
Meanwhile, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, as per El Periodico, Barcelona have cancelled their plans to unveil Coutinho, which were put in place for Friday.
It’s claimed that the La Liga giants were planning to present Coutinho at the Nou Camp after an agreement was reached with the player, although no agreement was reached on a transfer fee with Liverpool and so coupled with the update above, it looks as though they will not be signing the 25-year-old.
The Echo are loving it as they’ve insisted to their ‘Catalan friends’ that Coutinho isn’t for sale, and it would certainly seem as though Liverpool supporters will be handed a major boost on the eve of the new season with news that the Brazilian ace is going nowhere.
