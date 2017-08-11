FSG have released a statement on Liverpool’s official website to confirm that they will not sell Philippe Coutinho, and that no offers will be considered.

The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Catalan giants desperate to land his signature in order to replace Neymar.

However, it looks as though they’re fighting a losing battle and will now have to switch their focus elsewhere as Liverpool have reiterated their stance that they will not sell Coutinho for any amount of money this summer.

“We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” the statement read.