Liverpool transfer news: £23m bid for contract rebel, scouts watch Brazilian ace

Liverpool are reportedly coming under increasing pressure to keep midfielder Emre Can, as Juventus are said to have lodged a £23m bid for the German ace.

The 23-year-old has less than a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, but the Reds have been keen to tie him down to a longer deal having impressed under Jurgen Klopp.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport though, as per The Mirror, they have failed thus far to convince him to put pen to paper on a renewal with no progress being made over the summer.

In turn, despite Klopp’s desire to see him stay, Liverpool could be tempted to sell if the price is right and Juventus are ready to test their resolve with a bid of £23m.

Can established himself as a key part of the team last season, making 40 appearances in all competitions with five goals and three assists to his name.

Despite that improvement though, it hasn’t led to an easier path to a contract extension, and Liverpool now risk losing him with the Serie A champions keen to bolster their midfield options.

Meanwhile, BBC expert Tim Vickery reports that the Merseyside giants are ready to fight it out with Arsenal over the signing of Gremio forward Luan, and have sent scouts to watch the Brazilian international in action.

Brazilian media now saying Luan's move to Spartak has stalled, Liverpool and Arsenal ready to fight it out – lovely player, watching him now — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) August 9, 2017

The 24-year-old was seemingly bound for Spartak Moscow, but after that move fell through, both Liverpool and the Gunners have been alerted to the situation and are keen to snap him up.

The Sun note that Liverpool sent scouts to watch him on Wednesday, although both Premier League sides will need to be quick with any offer they make with a bid of around £17m likely to be enough to prise him away as that was the fee offered by Spartak.