Man Utd move closer to sealing deal for 28 goal, 367k a week forward

Man Utd have made an approach to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he recovers from a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for Man Utd last season, before suffering a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League.

Man Utd signed the veteran Swedish forward from PSG on a lucrative £367k a week, one-year contract, and decided not to take up the option of a second year after Ibrahimovic suffered his injury

Yet player’s rehabilitation has gone well, and Jose Mourinho is looking to sign him during the winter transfer window.

As reported in the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho has hinted at resigning the player.

Man Utd could, though, face competition from another of Ibrahimovic’s former clubs, AC Milan. New chief executive Marco Fassone was asked about Ibrahimovic and Radamel Falcao by Sky Italia last week and refused to rule out a move for either of the players.

Fassone said, “We continue talking about a striker, but must use our time wisely. We’re working on it, there mustn’t be any sense of haste, as we don’t want to make a mistake.”

Ibrahimovic has spoken previously of rejoining Milan. Speaking to ESPN, he said, “”I love Milan. I liked it and I felt at home there. This is a club where I could imagine going back if I had to choose.”