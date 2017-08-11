“Wenger Out!” Arsenal manager trolled on Twitter as normal service resumes

Arsene Wenger was trolled on Twitter as the Premier League restarted tonight.

The phrase ‘WengerOut’ began trending on Twitter as Arsenal fell behind to Leicester during the opening game.

Wenger came under extreme pressure to resign last season as the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Though he decided to stay at the Emirates, it did not take long for similar complaints as Arsenal kicked off their season.

Wenger saw his side recover to beat Leicester 4-3 with a late Olivier Giroud winner, but the pressure remains on the Frenchman.

Having signed Alex Lacazette and Sead Kolasinic, Wenger is hoping Arsenal will return to winning ways. “We want to fight for the Premier League, we want to fight again for the FA Cup and we play in the Europa League and we want to win that. We have to prepare well to do that”, said Wenger as reported by the Daily Mail.

“We finished last season well, we won 10 of the last 11 games and we want to continue that and start in a very strong way.”