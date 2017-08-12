Chelsea and Man United put as ease following shelved interest in goalkeeping duo from Real Madrid, club put faith in Keylor Navas

Chelsea and Manchester United have been put at ease following the news that Real Madrid are set to end their interest in goalkeeping duo Thibaut Courtois and David De Dea, with Zinedine Zidane’s side set to put their faith in current first-choice ‘keeper Keylor Navas, as per the Express.

Madrid, as reported by the Express, have been linked with a new goalkeeper for a number of years, with many questioning the abilities off current first-choice shot-stopper Keylor Navas, with Los Blancos reportedly eyeing-up both Courtois and De Gea as a replacement for the former Levante star.

However, Madrid have reportedly ended their interest in both Chelsea and Man United stars, with the Spanish side set to put their faith in Navas for the coming season, according to the Express.

The story, which was also reported by Don Balon, states that Madrid president Florentino Perez has complete faith in Costa Rica international Navas, with the Spanish newspaper also reporting that both Courtois and De Gea are beyond their reach, with the Spanish club having no other options on their shortlist.

With the news that De Gea and Courtios look set to stay in the Premier League, it’ll come as a big sigh of relief to both Chelsea and Man United supporters, as the two sides look to mount a serious title challenge this Premier League season.