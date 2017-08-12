Chelsea put on red alert as Real Madrid up interest in Blues star, club close to ending interest in Monaco man Mbappe

Chelsea have been put on red alert regarding the future of star-man Eden Hazard, with Spanish giants Real Madrid set to up their pursuit of the Belgian following the club ending their interest in Monaco wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe, as per the Daily Star.

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Hazard, which was also reported by Don Balon, has come about after the club were put off of 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane now looking at other options.

As per Don Balon, Madrid are very eager to make a move to sign Chelsea winger Hazard, with the player also keen on swapping London for Spain.

Despite speculation surrounding Hazard’s future, Blues boss Antonio Conte has insisted that the Belgian international will not be sold this summer, as reported by the Daily Star.

When asked about Hazard’s future, boss Conte replied “Will Hazard stay with us? Yes. He is very happy to stay with us and to play for Chelsea.”

Should Hazard end up making the move to Spain, it’ll be worthwhile seeing where the Belgian will fit in to Zinedine Zidane’s starting line-up.