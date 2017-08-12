Chelsea yet to make second offer for £30M-rated Leicester City star, £15M bid for player rejected already as Blues look to bolster squad

Chelsea are yet to make a second offer for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater after the club’s first offer of £15M was turned away, leaving the player in the dark over his future with the Foxes, as reported by the Telegraph.

As per the Telegraph, Antonio Conte’s side had their first bid for the England international rejected, which was reported to be £15M, with the west London club yet to go back in for the player.

Leicester are reportedly unwilling to sell Drinkwater this summer according to the Telegraph, with the former Premier League champions regarding the Blues’ £15M offer as being well below the valuation they have for the 27-year-old.

Leicester value Drinkwater at around £30M, however Chelsea are not involved in any talks with the player as they seem to be unwilling to make a second approach for the central midfielder, report the Telegraph. Drinkwater is reportedly keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, however it is understood that the Blues are weighing up other options.

Should Drinkwater make the move from the Midlands to London, it’ll be a welcome sight for most Blues fans, as the Premier League champions are set to head into their next fixture with rivals Tottenham without Cesc Fabregas, who got sent off in Chelsea’s 3-2 opening day defeat to Burnley.