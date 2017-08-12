Desperate Chelsea fear wantaway ace is getting fat, legal dispute ongoing

Chelsea are reportedly growing concerned that Diego Costa is piling on the pounds this summer and could scupper an exit from the club.

The Spaniard has been axed from the squad after Antonio Conte informed him earlier this summer that he was no longer part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

While the Blues have been preparing for the new campaign, Costa has missed the entire pre-season schedule and has been keeping his followers updated on Instagram with his antics.

According to The Sun, Chelsea chiefs are concerned over his fitness as it may ruin their chances of offloading him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window, and if the 28-year-old isn’t fit and raring to go, certain clubs may not be willing to take a gamble on him.

With Conte not interested in changing his stance on the matter, the report also notes that Costa has opened legal proceedings against Chelsea as he’s keen on a move to Atletico Madrid and has been left furious by the fact that the Premier League champions are blocking a move.

The club have declined to comment on the matter now which hints at a possible legal dispute, and so this messy situation seems to be set to drag on for a while longer.

Conte will undoubtedly be looking to Alvaro Morata to ensure that Chelsea don’t miss Costa this season, while Michy Batshuayi impressed in pre-season and could be given a more prominent role this year.

In turn, it looks bad for Costa, as he continues to wait for a solution to his issues but time will tell if one arrives before the end of the month.