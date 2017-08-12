Liverpool offered shock €80m plus two players in exchange bid, LFC resolve continues to be tested

Barcelona have reportedly submitted their last offer for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, and will insert two players in exchange for the Brazilian.

The Catalan giants are desperate to land the playmaker, as speculation has been rife all summer that they are trying to prise him away from Anfield.

FSG released a statement on Friday insisting that Coutinho wouldn’t be sold, with Jurgen Klopp echoing their thoughts, but Don Balon believe that Barcelona aren’t giving up yet.

In fact, they report that they’re ready to offer one last bid, consisting of €80m and two players, with Andre Gomes and Rafinha inserted into the deal in an attempt to convince Liverpool to sell.

Neither player is needed by coach Ernesto Valverde, as noted in the report, but particularly in the case of Gomes who failed to impress in his first season at the Nou Camp, it’s questionable as to whether he’d be an appealing addition in the offer.

It’s obvious why Liverpool have no desire to sell Coutinho, but time will tell whether or not his decision to hand in a transfer request changes the situation, and if Barcelona can finally put together an offer that is deemed satisfactory by the Merseyside giants.

Furthermore, it’s also worth questioning whether or not Liverpool have enough time to find a suitable replacement with the clock ticking on the summer transfer window, but Barcelona are seemingly going nowhere for now.