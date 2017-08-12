Man Utd on verge of confirming next summer signing, deal 90% done

Man Utd are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of Oliveirense youngster Bruno Amorim, according to reports in Portugal.

Aside from strengthening his senior squad with the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof this summer, Jose Mourinho has also been keen to bolster the academy at Old Trafford too.

The likes of Largie Ramazani and Aliou Badara Traore have already joined the club, and it’s now been reported by O Jogo that Amorim is set to become the latest young talent to move to Manchester.

The 19-year-old is set to join up with the Under-23s side, with communications director of the Portuguese outfit, Antonio Jose Leita, confirming the news.

“He had been promoted to the main squad, but [Manchester United] scouting was already on alert and they decided to take him there.

“At this time the deal is 90 percent done and he could have a great contract ahead. Soon, the duration of the contract will be announced, but it is a future bet on United.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Amorim will be able to force his way into the senior side further down the line, but evidently Mourinho is keen to add quality young players to the club’s youth sides in order to continue to build for the long-term future too.

Naturally, there is a long way to go before they prove to be astute signings, but it’s good to see from the Premier League giants that they have ambitious plans moving forward, focusing on immediate success and the bigger picture.