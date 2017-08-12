PSG star being targeted by Barcelona as club continue search for Neymar replacement, move could prove difficult due to poor relationship between clubs

Barcelona are targeting Argentine winger Angel Di Maria as the player to replace Neymar, following the Brazilian’s world-record move to PSG, however due to the poor relationship between the clubs following the winger’s move, agreeing a deal for Di Maria may prove to be difficult, as per Sport.

There are a multitude of factors which may affect the deal and tip the balance in the favour of Di Maria according to Sport, with this set to be the third time the Catalan side have come in for the Argentine, with both previous attempts proving unsuccessful.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona view Di Maria as being a player who has very similar characteristics to Neymar, as they view the Argentina international as being a player who possesses an abundance of quality, is very versatile going forward and is more willing to defend than the Brazilian.

Barcelona have tried to sign the PSG forward previously, with the player’s wages and fears over FFP proving to be stumbling points in the move report Sport, and despite the 29-year-old not having youth on his side in comparison with Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, the Blaugrana view Di Maria as a player who might be able to adapt to the club’s style of play better.

Should Di Maria end up swapping France for Spain, it’ll be interesting to whether Di Maria can outperform Neymar this coming season.