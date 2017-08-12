Sky Sports pundit slams Tottenham star for ‘ridiculous and unprofessional’ outburst

Gary Neville has labelled Tottenham defender Danny Rose’s comments this week as “ridiculous” after he questioned his own future at the club.

The 27-year-old spoke about having one big contract left in him in his career as well as the fact that time was running out for him to win trophies, all suggesting that he was open to an exit from Tottenham.

Having since backtracked and apologised for his comments, it has left a sour taste in the mouth for many, including Neville who has questioned his professionalism in saying what he said on the eve of the new Premier League season.

“Going and announcing that to a newspaper of any kind is just ridiculous,” he said on Friday Night Football. “It’s just not professional. When you are trying to promote yourself to other clubs potentially, I can’t believe that other clubs would be impressed with that.

“I know Danny Rose. He is a fantastic player, but he has been mishandled. Whoever is advising him to do that is ridiculous.

“People will say it’s honesty, but there is a professional way in which you go about doing things.”

Neville’s issue was undoubtedly with the way in which Rose handled the situation rather than any desire to leave Tottenham, but he was adamant that the England international has a lot to be thankful for towards the club and Mauricio Pochettino in terms of what they’ve done for his career.

In turn, these comments haven’t reflected on him well at all, and it remains to be seen whether or not all will be forgotten and forgiven in time as he’ll look to continue his recovery from injury and play an important role for Tottenham this season.