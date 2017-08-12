Tottenham Hotspur tweak squad numbers list after world-record transfer

Spurs reveal list of squad numbers for 2017-18 season.
Tottenham Hotspur finalised their list of squad numbers ahead of the big Premier League kickoff this week.
One significant tweak saw right-back Kieran Trippier move up from no.16 to no.2.
Trippier’s promotion comes after Tottenham sold their previous no.2, Kyle Walker, to Manchester City earlier this summer.
Walker broke a world record when he swapped Spurs for City as his transfer fee of £50m, plus £3m in add-ons, made him the most expensive defender ever, according to The Express.
The rest of Tottenham’s squad numbers remain the same as last season, which is mainly down to the fact that they are yet to sign anyone this summer.
Notable numbers that remain unassigned include no.6 and no.8.
No.6 was vacated when Nabil Bentaleb completed his move to Schalke, while no.8 has been unworn since Ryan Mason left White Hart Lane for Hull City 12 months ago.
Tottenham Hotspur squad numbers 2017-18, as confirmed by tottenhamhotspur.com
No.1 – Hugo Lloris
No.2 – Kieran Trippier
No.3 – Danny Rose
No.4 – Toby Alderweireld
No.5 – Jan Vertonghen
No.7 – Heung-Min Son
No.9 – Vincent Janssen
No.10 – Harry Kane
No.11 – Erik Lamela
No.12 – Victor Wanyama
No.13 – Michel Vorm
No.14 – Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
No.15 – Eric Dier
No.17 – Moussa Sissoko
No.19 – Mousa Dembele
No.20 – Dele Alli
No.23 – Christian Eriksen
No.27 – Kevin Wimmer
No.29 – Harry Winks
No.33 – Ben Davies
No.37 – Kyle Walker-Peters
No.38 – Cameron Carter-Vickers
