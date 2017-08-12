Tottenham Hotspur tweak squad numbers list after world-record transfer

Spurs reveal list of squad numbers for 2017-18 season.

Tottenham Hotspur finalised their list of squad numbers ahead of the big Premier League kickoff this week.

One significant tweak saw right-back Kieran Trippier move up from no.16 to no.2.

Trippier’s promotion comes after Tottenham sold their previous no.2, Kyle Walker, to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Walker broke a world record when he swapped Spurs for City as his transfer fee of £50m, plus £3m in add-ons, made him the most expensive defender ever, according to The Express.

The rest of Tottenham’s squad numbers remain the same as last season, which is mainly down to the fact that they are yet to sign anyone this summer.

Notable numbers that remain unassigned include no.6 and no.8.

No.6 was vacated when Nabil Bentaleb completed his move to Schalke, while no.8 has been unworn since Ryan Mason left White Hart Lane for Hull City 12 months ago.

Tottenham Hotspur squad numbers 2017-18, as confirmed by tottenhamhotspur.com

No.1 – Hugo Lloris

No.2 – Kieran Trippier

No.3 – Danny Rose

No.4 – Toby Alderweireld

No.5 – Jan Vertonghen

No.7 – Heung-Min Son

No.9 – Vincent Janssen

No.10 – Harry Kane

No.11 – Erik Lamela

No.12 – Victor Wanyama

No.13 – Michel Vorm

No.14 – Georges-Kevin Nkoudou

No.15 – Eric Dier

No.17 – Moussa Sissoko

No.19 – Mousa Dembele

No.20 – Dele Alli

No.23 – Christian Eriksen

No.27 – Kevin Wimmer

No.29 – Harry Winks

No.33 – Ben Davies

No.37 – Kyle Walker-Peters

No.38 – Cameron Carter-Vickers