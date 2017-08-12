Tottenham star being eyed up by Barcelona following failure to lure Liverpool man Coutinho, player could cost £100m+

Spanish giants Barcelona are set to turn their attentions to Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, following Liverpool’s unwillingness to sell Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds adamant that Coutinho will still be at Anfield come September 1st, as per the Independent.

Barcelona are after an attacking midfielder this summer according to the Independent, who the club will have replace Andres Iniesta, with the club also searching for a replacement for Neymar following his world-record move to PSG. Coutinho had been eyed up as a replacement for the PSG star, with Liverpool releasing a statement this week insisting that the player will not be sold.

As reported by the Independent, the Catalan side had already been preparing for the Reds’ announcement, with the club now set to try and prise Eriksen away from Premier League runners-up Spurs.

The Barcelona hierarchy view Eriksen as type a player who would fit in well at the club, with the midfielder’s link-up player being viewed as perfect for their style, report the Independent.

However as per the Independent, Eriksen may be more difficult to sign than Coutinho, seeing at the Danish international only signed a new four-year contract with the north London side last September.

Whilst it is believed by the Independent that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has an asking price for Eriksen, the La Liga giants may have to pay more than £100M seeing as Spurs sold defender Kyle Walker for £50M already this summer as per the Independent.

Should Barcelona go for Eriksen instead of Coutinho, it’ll be worthwhile seeing how much the Catalan club have to pay to prise the Dane away from the Premier League.