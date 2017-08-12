(Video) Alvaro Morata goal: Debut goal for Chelsea star, must-see assist from Willian

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata scored on his debut for the club on Saturday, bagging a goal in a 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard started on the bench as he watched on with his teammates falling 3-0 behind and going down to 10 men in a nightmare opening 45 minutes for the reigning Premier League champions.

However, he wasted little time in making an impression after coming on, scoring with this diving header much to the delight of the home faithful.

Take nothing away from his movement and finish, but it was a stunning delivery from Willian who pinged in a perfect cross to find him as the Brazilian unlocked a stubborn Burnley defence to give his side hope of a highly unlikely comeback.

David Luiz added another for the hosts as they continued to threaten with Burnley dropping deeper and growing more and more nervous in the closing stages, but they held out to ensure that Morata’s debut goal was in vain, although the Spanish international will undoubtedly be delighted on a personal level to get off the mark for his new club.