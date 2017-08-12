(Video) Shambolic Liverpool defending ruins magical Can assist and ruthless Mane

Poor Liverpool defending cost them in the first-half against Watford on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp undoubtedly bitterly disappointed with both goals conceded.

As seen in the video below, some awful marking from the Liverpool defenders allowed Watford striker Stefano Okaka to ghost in from four yards out for a free header to power an effort past Simon Mignolet.

It was the worst start possible for the visitors, but the manner in which they conceded would undoubtedly have led to some furious reactions.

Perfect start for #WatfordFC & Marco Silva thanks to #LFC's defence… Watch more on Sky Sports Premier League now! https://t.co/x1KiBtAvuD — Sky Sports PL ? (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2017

However, they reacted in the best way possible on the pitch, with some wonderful team-play carving the Watford backline open for Sadio Mane to get on the scoresheet.

Some excellent build-up play involving the Senegalese international, and an absolutely superb touch from Emre Can put him through, and he made no mistake as he picked up from last season with a quality finish to bring Liverpool level.

Mane has now scored 14 goals since the start of last season following his move from Southampton, more than any other Liverpool player.

Superb goal by Mane? pic.twitter.com/BrQ4xmMswL — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) August 12, 2017

Unfortunately from a Reds perspective, the poor defensive work wasn’t finished yet as they conceded again with Abdoulaye Doucoure taking full advantage as he slammed home an effort after a contentious offside call to restore Watford’s lead heading into the half-time interval.

Replays showed Klopp was furious with the decision, but the goal stood and Liverpool will have to find a way to come back again to avoid an opening day defeat at Vicarage Road.