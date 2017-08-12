Watch: Brilliant gesture from Arsenal superstar as young fan’s reaction is priceless

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil played a key role in his side’s thrilling 4-3 win over Leicester City at the Emirates on Friday, and he made this fan’s night too.

It was an incredible game to kick-start the new Premier League season, with Arsenal coming from behind twice to eventually secure all three points.

While it was an unbelievable and memorable night on the pitch for many, Ozil added the icing to the cake for this young Arsenal fan as he made his way off the pitch.

The German international took his shirt off and specifically picked out the supporter by the tunnel before heading back to the dressing room.

Naturally, the camera stuck with the fan as he couldn’t believe his luck having picked up a massive souvenir from the night, one that he will no doubt treasure.