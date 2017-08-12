(Watch) Man City star Sergio Aguero scores quality counter-attack in league opener against Brighton

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring for Manchester City in their opening Premier League game against Brighton, after the Argentinian finished off a quality counter-attacking move.

Aguero, who scored 20 in 31 league appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, scored City’s opening goal of the season following a deft pass from Spanish playmaker David Silva after the Sky Blues had stolen possession off of Brighton just moments before.

With attacking ability like that, it’s seems as if it’s going to be hard to see City not surpassing the 80 goals they managed in the league last season.