AC Milan transfer news: Aubameyang drops major hint, €25m alternative could join next week

AC Milan’s search for a new striker this summer goes on, but Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a huge hint he wants the move.

The Rossoneri have been very active in this transfer window, signing 10 new players to transform Vincenzo Montella’s squad.

However, they’re still lacking a prolific scorer to guarantee goals next season and to take the pressure off new signing Andre Silva, but it appears as though Aubameyang is waiting for them to make his return a reality.

Speaking on a live Instagram feed, as seen in the video below, the Gabon international seemingly welcomed the possibility of the Serie A giants reaching a deal with Dortmund to take him back to Italy.

“I’d love to come back, but if they are sleeping, what can I do?” he replied to a question in Italian.

Further, he then did an impression of the San Siro announcer after he had scored a goal. “And with the Number 7…”.

Milan fans will undoubtedly be dreaming of a return for the 28-year-old, who bagged 40 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season as it would be a game-changing addition.

However, Sky Sport Italia report that Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic could be the more likely new arrival as next week is set to be decisive with regards to his touted move to the San Siro.

It’s claimed that an agreement of around €25m will be reached to send him to Milan, with the Croatian international only wanting the Italian giants despite interest from Everton.

Naturally, he wouldn’t be the most popular choice given the names that have been linked this summer, but Montella will welcome the signing and perhaps Milan can aim for the superstar-level players next year if they successfully get back into the Champions League.