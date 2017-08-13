AC Milan transfer news: €75m plus player exchange offer, Plan B also possible

AC Milan continue to assess their options with regards to their search for a new striker, and it appears as though there are two possible strategies.

Various names have been linked with a move to the San Siro this summer but the list is seemingly whittling down to a few with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropping a huge hint this week that he’s waiting for a switch.

However, La Stampa, as reported by MilanNews.it, claim that it’s Torino forward Andrea Belotti who remains on the agenda for the Rossoneri, as they prepare to launch a €75m plus M’Baye Niang bid for the Italian international.

It’s noted that the 23-year-old remains the favoured option by Vincenzo Montella, while Niang is considered expendable and would welcome a reunion with former Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic in Turin.

In turn, it would appear as though the makings of a deal are in place, but Torino’s demands for Belotti continue to hold up any possible exit, and it remains to be seen whether or not this latest reported offer is enough to convince owner Urbano Cairo to sell.

Meanwhile, another option that could present itself is to use the remaining transfer funds to buy two strikers, of lesser value and arguably talent at this stage, to add quality and depth to Montella’s squad.

MilanNews.it have picked up on a report from Tuttosport who claim that Milan will focus on wrapping up a deal for Nikola Kalinic next week, while that would still leave them with around €30-35m to spend on a second striker to add further competition along with summer signing Andre Silva.

Ajax youngster Kasper Dolberg is the name put forward by the newspaper, as they note that sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is a fan of the young Dane, and believes that he could compliment the others well in what would be another exciting addition to the team.