Arsenal dealt huge blow in pursuit of Real Madrid wonder-kid, player set to use Gunners interest as leverage for new deal

Arsenal are set to be dealt a huge blow in their attempts to sign Real Madrid and Spain U21’s star Marco Asensio, with the midfielder set to use the Gunners’ interest in him to secure a new deal with the La Liga side, as per Diario Gol.

As reported by Diario Gol, Spaniard Asensio believes that the should be in Zinedine Zidane’s side’s starting 11, with the player also maintaining the belief that he should be one of the highest earners in the Los Blancos squad.

Following Asenio’s teammate Isco being rewarded with a new deal, Madrid president Florentino Perez is set enter negotiations with a host of other Real stars, with 21-year-old Asensio set to be one of those.

Having attracted interest from a host of top European clubs such as Arsenal, Man City and Bayern Munich, Asensio may have been expecting to be a starting for Madrid this coming season, however according to Diario Gol, this may not be the case. The Spanish news outlet are reporting that the player will not be a starter for Madrid this season, however should he move away from the Bernabeu, he’d be sure to find himself starting in almost all of the big European sides.

Should Asensio agree a new deal with Loc Blancos, it’ll come a huge boost to the club, as they look to retain their La Liga title ahead of rivals Barcelona this season.