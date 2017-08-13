Barcelona end interest in 11-goal Argentina forward as club set to continue search for Neymar replacement

Barcelona have told Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala that he is no longer a target for the Spanish side due to the fact that he is too similar to current Barca captain Lionel Messi, as the Blaugrana continue their search for a replacement for Brazilian forward Neymar, as per Mundo Deportivo.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish side’s staff do not share the same opinion with the club’s board on the decision, with Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli also disagreeing with the decision, as the former Sevilla boss is eager to build his team around the trio of Messi, Dybala and Mauro Icardi.

Dybala had already stated that he would be staying with the Italian club should an offer from Barcelona not be made this summer, with the player uninterested in a move to Barca’s fierce rivals Real Madrid, who have been constantly linked with the player these past few years, report Mundo Deportivo.

Dybala is reportedly eager to to make history with the Turin-based side after being handed the number 1o shirt for the Old Lady this season, the same number as Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero, according to Mundo Deportivo.

With this end of interest in Dybala by Barcelona, it looks increasingly likely that the Spanish side will turn their attentions to Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho as they continue their search for their Neymar replacement.