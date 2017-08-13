Barcelona target suspended by Dortmund ‘until further notice’ as player looks to force move, £91M bid rejected already

Borussia Dortmund have suspended 20-year-old France international Ousmane Dembele “until further notice” this week for missing training on Thursday, just days after the German club rejected an offer of £91M from Barcelona for the highly-rated midfielder, according to the BBC.

Dembele was fined and suspended until Monday for missing training earlier this week, however the ban has been extended indefinitely, with the playing the subject of constant interest from Barcelona as the Spanish side continue their search for a replacement for Neymar, as per the BBC.

As reported by the BBC, Dortmund have already met with representatives from Barcelona this summer, however the two clubs were unable to agree on a deal for Dembele, with the La Liga side offer under the valuation that the Bundesliga club have for the player, with as per the Guardian, was £91M.

Dortmund director of football Michael Zorc has since spoken out about Dembele and the situations surrounding the player by saying that “Our focus now is on preparation for the Bundesliga opening match in Wolfsburg. Dembele, of course, has the opportunity to complete an individual training session outside the group.”

With Dembele looking as if he’s on his way out of Dortmund and heading to Barcelona, it’ll be interesting to see who the German side use their new found fortunes on to replace the winger.