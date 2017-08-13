Chelsea willing to splash out on £60m Champions League finalist as interest in PL midfielder also stepped up

After their shock 3-2 opening day loss to Burnley on Saturday, Chelsea are prepared to hand over £60m for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro whilst a second bid for Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater seems imminent, according to The Telegraph.

Sandro is wanted by Antonio Conte to provide competition for Marcos Alonso at left-back, per The Daily Star. The 26-year-old played a major role in helping Juventus reach the Champions League final last season.

The Telegraph also claim that the Blues are considering another bid for Leicester midfielder Drinkwater, as they plan to table a figure between £25m-£30m after previously having a £15m bid rejected earlier this summer.

The England international is said to be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, although he’ll be competing against the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Cesc Fabregas and former team-mate N’Golo Kante for a starting spot.

Chelsea enquired about Drinkwater last summer when they struck a deal for Kante following Leicester’s historic 2015/16 Premier League winning campaign. Conte is now quite keen on attaining his services after defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic left for Manchester United in a £40m deal in July.

If Roman Abramovic manages to bring in both players, Chelsea fans may be satisfied with the strength in defensive depth they have with the club venturing into the Champions League for the first time in Conte’s tenure-ship.