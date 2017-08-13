Liverpool eye 21-year-old Germany starlet as possible Coutinho replacement, club set to move for player should Brazilian secure Barca switch

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is lining up a move for Schalke and Germany player Maximilian Meyer as a potential replacement for want-away star Philippe Coutinho, should the midfielder secure a move to Barcelona, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, German international Meyer has been a long-term target for the Merseyside club, with the Schalke star having rejected a contract offer by the Bundesliga side, with the player having just 12 months remaining on his current deal with the club.

Sources close to Meyer have stated that the player would be willing to move to England and sign for Klopp’s side, who nearly signed the player for Borussia Dortmund when Klopp managed the club, report the Mirror.

Meyer is viewed as one of the brightest young talents in the Bundesliga, and despite interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, the player would be open to swap Germany for England, as reported by the Mirror.

Should Meyer make the move from Germany to England, it’ll be interesting to see how the player develops during his time under Klopp, as Liverpool look to mount a serious title challenge this season.