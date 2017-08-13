Man United given boost in pursuit of 16-goal Atletico Madrid star, player could move should club let £90M goalkeeper leave

Manchester United have been given a big boost in their attempts to lure French striker Antoine Griezmann to the club, as the player has said that he could be tempted to leave should the Spanish side sell goalkeeper Jan Oblak, as per the Express.

According to the Express, United, who begin their Premier League season at home to Man United today, were eager to bring Griezmann to the club this summer, with boss Jose Mourinho making the Frenchman his number one target, however Atletico’s transfer ban saw the forward commit his future to La Rojiblancos.

Since then, United have brought in 25-goal Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, with the club also confirming that they are in talks to bring Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club, report the Express.

However, as reported by Spanish news outlet Don Balon, there is still a chance that Griezmann could move to the former Premier League champions after all.

Don Balon report that the France international is growing increasingly concerned with the future of Los Rojiblancos, with the La Liga side’s January bid for Chelsea’s Diego Costa dead in the water, with the speculation surrounding the future of ‘keeper Jan Oblak also on the player’s mind.

Oblak has been reportedly attracting interest from Ligue 1 side PSG according to Don Balon, with the Slovakian shot-stopper’s contract containing a £90M release clause as per the Sun, with Griezmann willing to consider leaving the Spanish side should Oblak depart.

Should Oblak leave Atleti, it’ll possibly set off a domino affect, which would potentially see Griezmann swap Madrid for Manchester in a deal that will definitely put a smile on the faces of all United supporters.