Man Utd fans destroy Tottenham amid reports of shock £25m bid for star man

Tottenham have reportedly made a bid for Anthony Martial, and it’s fair to say that these Man Utd fans think that the reported money offered is hilarious.

The Independent report that Spurs made a bid, but didn’t specify a figure in their report which merely suggests that there is interest in the French international.

As seen in the tweet below from Peter Harding, a freelance writer, he believes that the offer was around the £25m mark, which only served to spark a classic reaction from some Man Utd supporters who were clearly stunned that Tottenham would offer such a low fee for a player who could end up costing them £58m with various add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

It remains to be seen whether or not Martial does leave Old Trafford as he did have his problems under Jose Mourinho last season, just a year on from making a stunning impact on his arrival in England.

However, it’s clear that these supporters are expecting a lot more money to be parted with if he is to move on…

BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur bid estimated £25m for Manchester United's Anthony Martial. #MUFC — Peter Harding (@PeterHardingDM) August 12, 2017

Is that for his autograph? — Marcas (@lucobaloco) August 12, 2017

That's 25 and Harry Kane right? — Jack (Not a Pidgey) (@ThisIsJack__) August 12, 2017

Hahahahahaha where's the other £50 million ? — DB Cooper (@TheReaIMcCoy1) August 12, 2017

Are they trying to sign his ex-wife? — Arteta-8-Ball (@NigelSummerburn) August 12, 2017

Lol, not sure but we bought him for 60 so how has he lost 35m off his value when the market has doubled since then? Reported wrong surely… — Stuart Flanagan (@stuflanagan1987) August 12, 2017

Spurs bidding £25m for Martial…the fuck do they think they're gonna get for that…a signed DVD of his debut goal?! — Doc MUFC (@Doc_Joshi) August 12, 2017

Tottenham make £25 million bid for Anthony Martial. pic.twitter.com/blOllwgBek — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) August 12, 2017