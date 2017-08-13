Man Utd fans destroy Tottenham amid reports of shock £25m bid for star man

Tottenham have reportedly made a bid for Anthony Martial, and it’s fair to say that these Man Utd fans think that the reported money offered is hilarious.

The Independent report that Spurs made a bid, but didn’t specify a figure in their report which merely suggests that there is interest in the French international.

As seen in the tweet below from Peter Harding, a freelance writer, he believes that the offer was around the £25m mark, which only served to spark a classic reaction from some Man Utd supporters who were clearly stunned that Tottenham would offer such a low fee for a player who could end up costing them £58m with various add-ons, as per BBC Sport.

It remains to be seen whether or not Martial does leave Old Trafford as he did have his problems under Jose Mourinho last season, just a year on from making a stunning impact on his arrival in England.

However, it’s clear that these supporters are expecting a lot more money to be parted with if he is to move on…

