Newcastle 0-2 Tottenham player ratings: 9/10 Spurs playmaker but 4/10 for silly rival

Tottenham secured a 2-0 win over 10-man Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday, with Dele Alli and Ben Davies scoring the goals for the visitors.

The two sides were involved in a competitive clash for the most part, that was until a moment of real petulance from Jonjo Shelvey saw him sent off after he stood on Alli’s ankle after a coming-together.

SEE MORE:

(Video) Magical Eriksen assist is must-see as Tottenham ace unlocks Newcastle for Alli goal

That incident undoubtedly tipped the game in favour of Tottenham, and it didn’t take long for Christian Eriksen to weave his magic with a super assist for Alli who produced a top finish.

Minutes later it was 2-0, with Davies popping up to sweep home with an excellent goal as Eriksen was heavily involved again and the points were then safe for the visitors who could have had more.

Harry Kane hit the post as his drought in the Premier League in August continues, but it was the perfect start to the new season for Spurs as they look to compete again at the top of the table.

Eriksen gets the nod from us for Man of the Match as the creative Danish playmaker was influential in both goals, while Shelvey unsurprisingly gets a low mark as his stupidity ultimately cost his side dearly.

Newcastle-Tottenham player ratings:

Newcastle: Elliot 6, Clark 6, Dummett 6, Manquillo 6, Lejeune 6, Shelvey 4, Ritchie 7, Hayden 6, Gayle 6, Perez 6, Atsu 6.

Subs: Lascelles 6, Mbemba 6, Merino 6.

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Walker-Peters 7, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 7, Davies 8, Dier 6, Dembele 8, Sissoko 6, Eriksen 9, Dele 6, Kane 6.

Subs: Son 7, Wanyama N/A, Winks N/A.