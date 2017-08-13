(Video) Liverpool fan has absolute meltdown after Watford draw, BBC pundit finds it hilarious

Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw at Watford in their Premier League season opener on Saturday, and many supporters were left bitterly frustrated.

While the result itself was bad enough, it was the manner in which they conceded the three goals at Vicarage Road which undoubtedly wound them up more so, with Jamie Carragher also left to bemoan their defending in the Sky Sports studio after the game.

The third in injury time from Miguel Britos was contentious as it looked offside, but that wasn’t enough to prevent this Liverpool fan from venting his fury on BBC 606.

"We're going to be a shambles in the Champions League" Frank, a #LFC fan, doesn't think Klopp has sorted out Liverpool's defence. #BBC606 pic.twitter.com/1ZWPHcOIlF — BBC 606 (@bbc606) August 12, 2017

Clearly he’s desperately unimpressed with the club’s attempts to sort out their defence this summer, as they have yet to bring any new faces in with regards to that department after failing in their pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.

It’s never nice to see passionate fans left so upset, even if he is a cockney Liverpool fan, but Robbie Savage didn’t care as he couldn’t help but have a chuckle in the corner of the studio as he listened to Frank unleash his fury…