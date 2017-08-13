(Watch) Arsenal legend adamant Wenger holds power over when these star players leave club

Martin Keown has stated he thinks Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil may not be Arsenal players much longer.

“I think both players are heading for the exit door” Martin Keown discusses Sanchez and Ozil’s futures at #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Qy1gN4P2wJ — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) August 13, 2017

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport on Sunday, the former Arsenal defender said: “I think both players are heading for the exit door and they’ll do it when (Arsene) Wenger decides, not when they decide.”

Sanchez watched from the stands as Arsenal came back from 3-2 down to beat Leicester City 4-3 on Friday night in the Premier League’s opening game of the 2017/18 season.

Speaking about a potential move away from The Emirates for the Chilean, Keown suggested: “I don’t believe they (Arsenal) have had that kind of offer (£50 million). He’s got a year left.”

He went on to explain how expensive keeping a player of that calibre can be over a number of seasons:

“Can Arsenal afford to keep him anyway? They’re talking about £15m on wages a season. That’s £60 million”.

Keown also implied how Ozil is not playing as much as a pivotal role as he once did, stating: “He seems to have paled into the background a little bit now”.

Sanchez has been linked with a move to Manchester City among others, whilst Barcelona are considering making an enquiry about Ozil, both according The Daily Star.