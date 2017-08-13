(Watch) Liverpool store remove Philippe Coutinho from window display, two theories as to why

A Liverpool store in Williamson Square in the city has removed Philippe Coutinho from their window display, sparking real concern for supporters.

As seen in the video below via Twitter user @yozzer1983, he’s captured the Brazilian’s image being removed from the window amid ongoing speculation of a move to Barcelona.

The Mirror reported on Sunday that the Catalan giants are expected to return with a third bid for the 25-year-old worth £100m this week, and it comes after he handed in a transfer request this week despite FSG releasing a statement that he wouldn’t be sold for any price.

The video above will naturally just add fuel to the fire of talk that Coutinho is going to leave Liverpool, as it isn’t a good sign on first glance that he’ll be sticking around this season.

Some commenting on the video though have insisted that it’s merely to add a new sponsor to the entire display though, and so at this stage it’s unclear until the finished reshuffle is seen. Others are suggesting that it is just Coutinho who has been removed, in which case, it doesn’t look good for those hoping that he stays this season.