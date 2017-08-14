BBC Premier League team of week: Man Utd trio, Tottenham stars dominate as pundit slated for comparison

The Premier League is back, and so is Garth Crooks! The BBC pundit has selected his team of the week from the opening weekend, with a real Man Utd flavour to it.

Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku all get the nod after playing crucial roles in Man Utd’s 4-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the latter two really making a huge impact on their home league debuts.

Lukaku helped himself to two goals while Matic was highly influential in midfield, with Jose Mourinho undoubtedly delighted with the impact made by his two summer signings.

Elsewhere, Dele Alli and Toby Alderweireld are also in after helping Tottenham see off Newcastle, although it’s debatable as to where Christian Eriksen is in this line-up after a top performance for Spurs at St James’ Park.

It seems as though Arsenal against Leicester City on Friday night never happened for Crooks as none of the players on show in north London make the cut, but new boys Huddersfield Town deservedly get some recognition with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and Steve Mounie selected after their dream start to the campaign.

There’s also a spot for Kyle Walker after he impressed on his competitive Manchester City debut, while Burnley’s Stephen Ward, Everton midfielder Wayne Rooney and Watford’s Stefano Okaka complete the line-up.

It seems as though Crooks has upset a few people though with a comparison he’s made on his BBC column, comparing Lukaku to Didier Drogba as he believes he’s seeing more and more of that in him when compared to the Chelsea legend.

In fairness, it doesn’t take much for the BBC man to rub fans the wrong way, and they certainly let him know about it in the comments on Twitter as they weren’t exactly delighted to welcome him back after the summer…

We missed Garth. Said no one. Ever — Matt G (@williamprunea) August 14, 2017

Maybe Didier Drogba 30 years ago ?? — Martin Seedall (@martinseedall) August 14, 2017

NO ONE IS LIKE DROGBA — Joshua Murphy (@Murphy90_) August 14, 2017

What dirt has Garth Crooks got on BBC Executives? How he's still employed as a sports journalist, is beyond reasonable logic! — Lee (@Lee_EFC) August 14, 2017