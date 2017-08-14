Chelsea out to hijack Tottenham move for £40m-rated ace, Spurs £12m short of valuation

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly trying to beat Tottenham to the signing of Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, who is said to be valued at £40m by the Dutch giants.

The 21-year-old was dropped at the weekend after informing the coaching staff that he wasn’t in the right frame of mind to feature, but Ajax remain keen to keep him and sign him to a new long-term contract.

However, as per The Daily Mail, Tottenham are expected to hold talks with the Eredivisie outfit on Monday, initially proposing £28m which is way short of the club’s reported £40m valuation of the talented young defender.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned in the report as trying to hijack the Tottenham move and are lining up counter bids which could surpass what Spurs are willing to put on the table.

While it remains unclear at this stage as to which club holds the upper hand in the race to sign Sanchez, his position on the matter is seemingly much more certain in that he wants to leave and get the chance to play in the Premier League and Champions League.

That will be a painful blow for Ajax who continue to churn out quality talent, but despite their best efforts to keep the Colombian ace, it looks as though they’re fighting a losing battle.

Tottenham have yet to sign any player in this transfer window, and so with just over two weeks to go until the deadline, they’ll be desperate to avoid seeing one of their main targets move to a direct rival in Chelsea.