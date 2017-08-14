Man Utd ready to pay £36.5m release clause to seal fourth summer signing

Man Utd are reportedly prepared to match the £36.5m release clause in the contract of Barcelona ace Sergi Roberto to take him to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old will see Paulinho arrive at Barca this week to provide additional competition for places, and it’s claimed that he fears for his opportunities at the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, Roberto is unsettled and could seek an exit, with the report going on to add that Man Utd have no issue in meeting his £36.5m release clause which is fairly reasonable in today’s market.

Given that Barcelona’s work in the transfer window isn’t over, especially as they continue to be linked with a replacement for Neymar after his move to Paris Saint-Germain last month, things could get worse for Roberto in terms of his chances of featuring regularly for Ernesto Valverde’s side this season.

In turn, a move elsewhere would seem to make sense for the talented and versatile star, although Man Utd are set to face competition for his signature as the report adds that Juventus are also keen on the Spaniard.

Naturally, it will be difficult for Roberto to leave Barcelona given his ties with the club from a young age. However, if he wishes to further his career and play regularly, he may not have much of an option but to end his 11-year spell with the Catalan giants.

Further, having been deployed at right back with Barca, he may favour a move elsewhere if the likes of Jose Mourinho or Massimiliano Allegri are willing to play him in his more natural defensive midfield role, but time will tell if a deal can be done this month.