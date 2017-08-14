Spanish football journalist offers key Coutinho update, Liverpool stance on sale

Guillem Balague has reiterated that Liverpool still have zero desire to sell Philippe Coutinho this month amid ongoing talk of a Barcelona move.

The Brazilian playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp before the transfer deadline at the end of the month, and seemed to try and push the deal through by handing in a transfer request last Friday.

FSG have remained resolute throughout though with a statement of their own just prior to that insisting that he wouldn’t be sold for any price this summer, and that remains the stance from the club according to Balague despite Coutinho’s desire to move on.

1. Coutinho will keep trying ‘whatever it takes’ to go to Barcelona. But Liverpool insist: he is NOT for sale. LFC have no plans to meet FCB pic.twitter.com/iuytCzxfPT — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 14, 2017

2. Coutinho’s transfer request does not change at this point the “definitive stance” of the club. They do not want to get rid of him — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 14, 2017

3. Klopp’s words interpreted as him resigned to lose him but he’s actually confirming that he is not for sale. Not everybody want to listen — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 14, 2017

It’s added that the 25-year-old will continue to do what he can to force a transfer through, but ultimately if Liverpool have no intention of sitting down with Barcelona officials to discuss a transfer fee, then there is little that he can do in truth.

Opinion will undoubtedly be split over whether or not this is the best thing for him, as ultimately some will argue that if he wants to leave then the best thing to do is cash in and move him on.

In contrast, with just over two weeks to go until the deadline passes, have Liverpool got enough time to find and sign a quality replacement?

Jurgen Klopp will be keen to keep Coutinho, although the Brazilian remains sidelined with a back injury after missing the weekend’s draw with Watford, and wasn’t included in the squad to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifier this week.