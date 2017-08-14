(Video) MOTD pundit destroys Tottenham rebel after controversial outburst

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has since publicly apologised for his outburst last week, but Alan Shearer was in no mood to forgive him over it on Sunday.

The subject of wages and the structure in place at Tottenham came up as he sat alongside former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas on MOTD2, and he kept a level-headed approach to the situation and discussed what should happen at the club moving forward.

However, Shearer quickly turned the conversation to Rose and his comments earlier this month in an interview with The Sun, where amongst other things, he discussed getting a contract that reflected his worth and his desire to win trophies with time running out in his career.

Shearer was having none of it, and in truth he makes fantastic points on this occasion. He lambasted Rose’s timing with his comments coming on the eve of the new Premier League season, and insisted that he hasn’t done anything to deserve demanding more money from the club.

Having recently signed a new long-term contract, having been out injured for a significant period and having been part of a side that has failed to win the Premier League title in the last two seasons when they had a good chance to do so, Shearer is adamant that he’s in no position to demand an improved deal, nor are any of his teammates who feel the same way.

Should Tottenham go on to improve again this season and win silverware, and provided that Rose recovers from injury soon and is a fundamental part of that success, then perhaps Shearer and many others will change their opinion and pressure, or at least question, chairman Daniel Levy and the hierarchy to increase the limits currently in place.