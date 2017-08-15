AC Milan transfer news: €25m signing almost complete, €18m ace on brink of exit

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of completing the signing of striker Nikola Kalinic, while Carlos Barca is set to return to Spain with Villarreal.

The Rossoneri’s search for a new striker has been a much-talked about topic, but it appears as though there will finally be some movement this week.

According to Sky Sport Italia, although there has yet to be an agreement reached between the two clubs, Milan are closing in on the signing of Kalinic from Fiorentina with a fee of €25m expected to be enough to complete a move.

Luca Antonelli will not be included as part of the deal, as per the report, and so the transfer fee touted will undoubtedly lead to some supporters questioning the deal for the Croatian international.

While it doesn’t necessarily rule out another striker arriving to add real quality and options alongside Andre Silva, Kalinic isn’t an entirely popular choice. Nevertheless, he should be a good fit in Vincenzo Montella’s side, offering goals and an ability to run the channels, build play in attack and press with plenty of energy.

Those are things that Bacca didn’t always provide for the side, and Sky add that the Colombian forward is on the verge of leaving Milan.

It’s claimed that he will move on to join Villarreal in an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy set at around €17-18m. While the 30-year-old had a respectable goal tally in his two years at Milan, he seemingly hasn’t done enough to convince the club that he can lead the line moving forward.

As a result, Milan look set to step up their transfer activity again in the closing weeks of the window, with Kalinic set to become their 11th summer signing, with another perhaps still on the way.