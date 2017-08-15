Barcelona agree sensational €100m fee, €30m in add-ons all that stands in way of completion

Barcelona have reportedly had an initial bid of €100m accepted by Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele, but negotiations continue over add-ons.

The Catalan giants have been desperate to add reinforcements to the team this month, especially after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee.

Paulinho is set to be unveiled on Thursday, but the pursuit of a more attacking player continues with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Dembele both heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp.

It seems as though Liverpool fans can start to rest a little easier now though, as Sport claim that negotiations between Barca and Dortmund are progressing quickly and an agreement is edging ever closer.

It’s added that the Bundesliga giants have accepted an offer of €100m for the 20-year-old, but the only thing left to negotiate is the add-ons in the deal with Dortmund wanting an additional €30m based on performance-related bonuses.

However, Barcelona believe that figure is too high and are working on reducing it, but Sport conclude that either way, the transfer is moving closer to being completed.

It’s highly unlikely that the La Liga outfit are going to sign both Dembele and Coutinho in this transfer window, and so these latest developments would suggest that they could abandon their pursuit of the latter.

Despite the fact that the Brazilian playmaker handed in a transfer request last week and has been left out of the squad for the first two games of the new season, Liverpool have remained adamant throughout that they will not sell.

That looks to have forced Barcelona to look elsewhere, and if the signing of Dembele is confirmed in the coming week or so, then Coutinho could find himself stuck on Merseyside for a little longer.