Chelsea eyeing-up £60M+ deal for Brazil star, club prepared to offer player in excess of £100,000-a-week

Chelsea have not given up their pursuit of Brazil and Juventus defender Alex Sandro, however the Premier League side are relying on Sandro handing in a transfer request at the club in order to secure a move for the player, as reported by the Evening Standard.

As per the Evening Standard, the west London club made a enquiry for the 26-year-old earlier this week, despite the Serie A side insisting that the player will not be leaving the club this summer.

Sandro, who played 27 times in the league for the Old Lady last season, is reportedly Blues boss Antonio Conte’s first choice to strengthen his left-wing back area this season, with the Premier League champions already having bids of £52M and £61M turned down for the player, meaning the Blues will have to pay more than £61M should they wish to bring Sandro to the club, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea are prepared to offer the player more than £100,000-a-week to try and lure Sandro to Stamford Bridge, however Juventus are willing to offer to the left-back a deal of around £84,000-a-week to try and convince him to stay in Italy, report the Evening Standard.

Should Sandro swap Juventus for Chelsea this summer, it’ll be interesting to see what the Brazilian ends-up costing the English side, as they look to retain their Premier League title this coming season.