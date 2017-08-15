Chelsea interested in £20M move for 25-year-old Portugal star, club eager to make at least three more signings before window closes

Premier League champions Chelsea have turned their attentions to Portugal and Southampton star Cedric Soares, as the Blues look to bring in at least three new players before the summer transfer window shuts on August 31st, according to the Telegraph.

One of the players Chelsea are looking to bring in is Juventus defender Alex Sandro, however a move looks unlikely to materialise as the west London club’s latest move was turned down by the Italian side as per the Telegraph.

Cedric and Sandro would add good competitions to the Chelsea squad, as they would be looking to challenge Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso respectively to try and secure a place in Antonio Conte’s starting line-up.

Cedric, as reported by the Telegraph, has been under consideration by the Blues for some time, as the club regard the right-back as someone who would be an ideal addition to their squad.

Cedric would come at a cheaper price than Chelsea’s other targets, with the player set to command a fee of between £15M-£20M, although the Blues are yet to make an offer for the Portuguese international, report the Telegraph.

Should Chelsea end-up making a move for Cedric, it’ll definitely give current first-choice wing-back Victor Moses good competition, as boss Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad before the summer transfer window shuts.