Chelsea set for late £120m spending spree, three PL stars on Conte shortlist

Chelsea are reportedly set to launch a late spending splurge, with £120m being set aside for three Premier League players to bolster their squad.

The Premier League champions made a terrible start to the new campaign last weekend, losing at home to Burnley while being reduced to nine men. Coupled with Antonio Conte’s issues with the lack of depth in the squad, it has led to serious question marks being raised already.

According to The Mirror though, those issues could be fixed over the next fortnight, as Chelsea are planning on spending big to add to the signings of Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata so far this summer.

Roman Abramovich is ready to make £120m available, with Chelsea eyeing moves for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk and Danny Drinkwater.

It’s added that Chelsea are looking to test Arsenal’s resolve with a £35m bid, while Drinkwater is expected to cost around £15m. Van Dijk will undoubtedly take up the majority of the budget, with Southampton reportedly demanding around £60m for the Dutch international.

It really has been a tumultuous week or so for the Blues, and although throwing money at the problem isn’t exactly a guaranteed way of fixing issues, it certainly looks in this situation that it will really help Conte ensure that their early blip is nothing more than that.

Van Dijk would arguably be the most important signing of that trio, but there’s no doubt that additional quality and depth in midfield and on the right is needed at Stamford Bridge. In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea can complete some crucial transfer work before the end of the month.