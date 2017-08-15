Jose Mourinho could face painful decision, £22.5m bid incoming for Man Utd favourite

It’s no secret as to how important Man Utd ace Marouane Fellaini is to Jose Mourinho, but it looks as though the latter could have a tough decision to make.

The 29-year-old has faced his fair share of criticism from supporters since arriving at Old Trafford from Everton in 2013, and while many would have expected Mourinho to move on from him, he remains an important part of his squad as he dismissed talk of an exit recently.

However, that resolve over the Belgian international is about to be tested it seems as The Sun claim that Juventus could launch a £22.5m bid to acquire his services this month.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is the first choice target for the Serie A champions, but in the event that the Bianconeri are unable to reach an agreement for the Frenchman, they will divert their attention towards Fellaini.

It’s suggested that Massimiliano Allegri may even want to bring in two new midfielders before the end of the transfer window, and in turn that’s where the £22.5m bid comes into play. However, it’s added that it won’t be enough to prise Fellaini away, as it won’t convince United to part with a player that they don’t intend on selling.

It’s argued that the arrival of Nemanja Matic could soften Mourinho’s stance on the matter, while Juve are looking for their two signings to compliment one another along with playmaker Miralem Pjanic.

In that sense, they’re looking in the right place as Fellaini offers something different, but it doesn’t look as though they’ll have much joy unless they significantly raise their offer to make life for Mourinho really difficult and push him into what would seemingly be a tough decision on one of his favourite players.