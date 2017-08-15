Liverpool handed huge injury boost, key man set to miss Anfield clash

Liverpool will go into Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield in the knowledge that their opponents will be missing a star player after it was reported that Wilfred Zaha has been sidelined for up to 4 weeks.

Editor of The Guardian Sport Ed Aarons tweeted on Wednesday: “Told that Wilfried Zaha is expected to be out for four weeks #cpfc”

The Ivory Coast international played the full 90 minutes in Palace’s 0-3 home thumping to Premier League new boys Huddersfield on Saturday but uploaded a picture of his leg in a brace to social media after the game with the caption: ‘God shall protect me’.

The news will come as a mighty relief for Liverpool who have found it difficult to cope with his pace and agility in years gone by.

His loss will takeaway a huge attacking threat from the visitors with Zaha producing his best Premier League performance last season, netting league 13 goals and 13 assists, according to premierleague.com.

However, if last week’s match was anything to go by, it’s the likes of set-piece dangers Jason Puncheon and former Red Christian Benteke they should be more concerned about.