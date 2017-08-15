Out-of-favour Arsenal star being targeted by Juventus, player looking to prove himself in U23’s

Juventus have reportedly shown an interest in signing out-of-favour England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, with the player looking to prove his worth and fitness to the club by playing in the Gunners’ U23 match tonight, as per the Mirror.

Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, has struggled heavily with injuries throughout his career at the Emirates, and has since found himself surplus to requirements in the eyes of boss Arsene Wenger, according to the Mirror.

Juventus’ interest in 25-year-old Wilshere, which was also reported by Tuttosport, has reportedly come after the Englishman showed impressive form during his time with Bournemouth report the Mirror, however the Italian champions face competition from rivals Roma, AC Milan and Sampdoria in the race to sign the player.

As reported by the Mirror, Wilshere has recently found himself sitting on the sidelines at Arsenal, with the player being left out of the Gunners squad for their season opener against Leicester last Friday, and with the midfielder having just one year left on his current deal at the north London club, his future remains in doubt.

Should Wilshere end up leaving the Gunners this summer in favour of a move to Italy, it’ll be interesting to see what Serie A side the former Bolton loanee ends up signing for.