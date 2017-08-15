Pep Guardiola launches £60m bid for PL superstar, whopping £400k-a-week contract on table

Pep Guardiola is still desperate to add Alexis Sanchez to his squad it seems, as Man City will reportedly make a £60m bid for the Arsenal forward.

The Chilean international has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates, and so his situation presents a major headache for the Gunners.

Arsene Wenger has been adamant that he will not sell this summer, thus opening up the risk of losing Sanchez for nothing next summer, provided he can’t persuade him to sign a new deal over the course of this season.

According to The Telegraph, Guardiola and City aren’t going to wait that long as they’re ready to launch a final assault before the end of this summer transfer window with a £60m bid for the 28-year-old.

Naturally, Arsenal will be keen to avoid selling to a direct rival too, but with that kind of money on the table, it remains to be seen whether or not their resolve is tested.

They won’t be able to compete financially with City though if this report is to be believed, as it’s added that Guardiola will get a £400,000-a-week contract offer signed off by the hierarchy to convince Sanchez to make the move to the Etihad.

As noted in the report, City have already spent around £220m on new players this summer with Guardiola changing the face of his squad. However, it seems he’s still lacking that one superstar addition despite already having a vast array of attacking quality at his disposal, with Sanchez undoubtedly improving them as a squad if he were to arrive.

The ball is undoubtedly in Arsenal’s court for now, and if they’re prepared to run the risk of seeing Sanchez leave on a free in a year’s time, then the Chilean is unlikely to get his reunion with Guardiola just yet.