Steven Gerrard-inspired Liverpool ace hints at failed Coutinho talks, fresh £100m bid incoming

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has seemingly taken a leaf out of Steven Gerrard’s book, but has failed in trying to persuade Philippe Coutinho to stay.

Gerrard spoke to BT Sport over the weekend about how he convinced Luis Suarez to snub Arsenal and to stay one more year at Anfield, as reported by the Metro, before the Uruguayan striker eventually moved on to Barcelona.

It seems Henderson has tried a similar trick, but has conceded that it isn’t going to be as simple with Coutinho, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

“I don’t think I can influence the situation,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I have had conversations with Phil as he is my team-mate. I’m close to him and I have a lot of respect for him.

“Of course, if you ask everyone, they want Phil to stay as he is a world-class player.”

With Coutinho handing in a transfer request last week and being left out of the squad to face Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night, it looks as though the Brazilian could still leave before the end of the month.

Liverpool remain adamant that he’s going nowhere though, and so it’s a real standoff for the next fortnight until something gives either way.

The Sun add that Barcelona are believed to be preparing a fresh £100m bid for the 25-year-old to test Liverpool’s resolve further, and while selling him now may well be the best thing to do if he isn’t motivated to stay, it leaves them with little time to identify and bring in a top quality replacement before the window shuts.