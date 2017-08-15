(Watch) Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold scores sublime 28-yard free kick to give Reds lead in Champions League qualifier

Liverpool and England starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a fantastic 28-yard free-kick for the Merseyside club in Liverpool’s Champions League qualifying match against Hoffenheim tonight.

Alexander-Arnold, 18, scored his first professional goal for the club in just his 13th appearance tonight, as the right-back scored a fantastic placed free-kick which left Hoffenheim ‘keeper Oliver Baumann rooted to the spot.

With this crucial away goal for the Reds, Liverpool fans’ nerves are surely going to be settled, as the Merseyside club look to secure a place in the Champions League for for the first time since the 2014/15 season.